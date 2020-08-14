1/
MARK SAKITT
SAKITT--Mark. Age 82, of Nissequogue, NY passed on August 11, 2020. Beloved husband and best friend of Rita Sakitt. Mark had a very accomplished career working for Brookhaven National Laboratory for over 50 years. He began as a high-enegrgy physicist, and became a senior scientist; he worked on physics experiments at CERN in Geneva, Switzerland, and at SLAC, at Stanford University. He also served as Assistant Director for Scientific Personnel. Over time his interest turned more toward counter-terrorism studies. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the New York Civil Liberties Union, NYCLU.org, or to Planned Parenthood Hudson Peconic, Plannedparenthood.org. Services entrusted to the care of Branch Funeral Home, Smithtown, NY, branchfh.com.


Published in New York Times on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
