SKALETSKY--Mark B. 71, of Swampscott, MA lost his battle with Lewy Body Dementia on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Cathie (Smith) Skaletsky. Born in Hartford, CT, the son of the late Leonard and Lillian Lassoff Skaletsky, Mark graduated from Conard High School in West Hartford and Bentley College in Waltham, MA where he was a Trustee Emeritus. He was COO of Biogen, and chairman of the board of directors for the Biotechnology Industry Organization (BIO), CEO of Enzytech, Geltex & Trine Pharmaceutical. He was a giant in the biotech industry, founding and serving as president of the Massachusetts Biotechnology Counsel. He was an advisor to two presidents and was very close to Senator Ted Kennedy who was a great supporter in the biotechnology industry. Mark was a loving and devoted husband, father, papa, brother and friend. Besides his wife Cathie, he is survived by his children Derek Skaletsky and his wife Holly of San Francisco, CA, daughter Leah Miller and her husband Cory of Hanover, MA, daughter Tara Armstrong and her husband Kevin of Pembroke, MA and stepdaughter Danielle McClure and her husband Matt of Swampscott, MA. He also leaves his sisters Donna Pritchard and her husband Chick, and Amy Schrier Pildis and her husband Richard. He was predeceased by his sister Joanne and brother Michael. He also leaves his 10 wonderful grandchildren who so adored him. A memorial funeral service will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 11:00am with Rabbi David Meyer officiating at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem, MA. Following the service, the family will receive friends at Danielle and Matt McClure's home in Swampscott. Shiva will be on Monday, January 20th from 4-7pm at Cathie's home in Swampscott. Donna and Amy will sit shiva on Tuesday, January 21st from 4-7pm at 243 Steele Rd., West Hartford, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mark's memory can be made to The Parkinson's Foundation via michaeljfox.org The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the Swampscott/Marblehead YMCA Parkinson's Group. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanetskyhymanson salem.com.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 16, 2020