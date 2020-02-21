Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark Squire Adams. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1951 - 2020

Mark Squire Adams, 1951 - 2020

Mark Squire Adams, age [69], passed away on February 15, 2020, from complications following surgery.

Born January 2, 1951, in Nyack, NY, to Horace B. Adams and Virginia T. Adams, Mark graduated from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University in 1972. After graduation Mark moved to New York City where he spent the next two decades working for large banks and brokerages such as Chemical Bank, Drexel Burnham Lambert, Bear Stearns, and Kidder Peabody, primarily in mortgage derivatives.

Mark was an avid inventor with six patents to his name, and in 1996 Mark founded Intralinks with his business partner and friend John Muldoon. Using an innovative service Mark created, Intralinks revolutionized the way investment banks and brokers conduct strategic transactions. Intralinks was listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2010 and currently employs more than a thousand people. Mark was a recipient of the prestigious Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year award to honor his transformative contribution to the financial services industry.

Mark loved to be with people and to play. Tennis and playing guitar were passions of his - Mark's height gave him a distinct advantage on the tennis court and he had a lovely tenor voice. He balanced his extroversion with an interest in World War II history, in no small part due to his father who conducted reconnaissance behind enemy lines as the Allied Forces fought their way across France and Belgium.

New York City was Mark's home, but his heart was in New Hampshire at the family lake house where he could be found grilling, gardening, and entertaining guests by the dozens. He loved being a father and savored every aspect of his children's lives, whether significant or mundane. Mark is survived by his beloved daughter and son, of whom he was so very proud: Walker Masten Brown-Adams and Jeremy Clark Brown-Adams, both of New York City; his brother, Guy Adams of Bridgeport, CT and his former wife of twenty years, Sarah Brown-Adams of New York City. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. A memorial service will be held on February 29th at Ryan's Daughter, 350 East 85th Street, from 3 to 5 pm. Published on NYTimes.com from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close