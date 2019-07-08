1966 - 2019

Mark Steven Stern of West Palm Beach, FL & South Hampton NY died on July 4, 2019 at the age of 52.



Mark was born November 8, 1966 in Englewood, NJ. He attended Dwight Englewood High School, and received his BA from Georgetown University where he was given the opportunity to be a Rhode's Scholar. He earned a law degree from NYU and was a graduate of the French Culinary Institute. For 25 years Mark resided in New York City where he owned and ran several successful restaurants.



Aside from being an avid music fan, and skilled guitarist, he was a lifelong lover of cooking and food. He was funny, exceptionally witty and was loved by his lifelong friends and his family.



He is survived by his son Matthew, and former spouse Elle Jardim, Father & step-mother Evan and Sandra Stern, two brothers Russ Stern and former spouses Jennifer & Meryl, Doug Stern & his wife Lisa & nephews Michael, Rachael, Zachery, Isabella & Oliver Stern and step siblings Mark & Kim Kreston, Rebecca McKinnon, Anna & Joe Shields & Kyle Blackmon. Step nieces & nephews: Conner & Ryan Kreston, Tyler & Caroline McKinnon, Vivienne, Fletcher & Griffin Shields.



Mark is preceded in death by his mother, Judy Stern Kreston, and step father Martin Kreston.



Services will be held Tuesday July 9, 12:45 pm at Gutterman & Musicant Funeral Home, 402 Park Street, Hackensack, NJ. Following the service, burial will take place at Cedar Park

& Beth El Cemeteries, 300 Soldier Hill Road, Washington Township (Bergen County) NJ.