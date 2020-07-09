GOODISON--Marlene. The partners, counsel, associates and staff of the firm of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP express profound sorrow at the death on July 5th of Marlene Goodison, beloved mother of our friend and partner, Eric Goodison. We express our deepest sympathies to Eric, his wife Lisa, their children Sara and Harris, Eric's father Jules Goodison, Eric's sister Lisa and her husband Roy Faden and their children Danielle and Matthew, and to all other members of the family.





