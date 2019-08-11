HOLTAN--Marlene Margaret Helene. 96, passed peacefully at home July 17 surrounded by family. She is survived by children: Brian Holtan and wife Annika Holtan, Gary Holtan, Kim Holtan Lang and husband Gilman Lang; grandchildren Alexandra Walker and husband John Walker, Todd Holtan, and Peter Holtan; and son-in-law Robert Rossiter. She was predeceased by her husband Roy, and her daughter, Lesley Rossiter. She left as she lived, embraced by the love of her family in the beauty of her home.
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 11, 2019