BRILL--Marlyn Starr Pollack, passed away at home on April 6th, 2020. She was 87 and struggled for six years with Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease. Widow of Sidney Brill (deceased 1990), and in later life companion to Ricardo Taylor (deceased 2012). Marlyn's creativity, passion, loyalty, and humor will be missed. She is survived by her two sons, Jim, Peter, daughter, Jane - and their spouses, Marie Josee Lafontaine, Wendy Lewis, and Adriaan van der Plas, and six adoring grandchildren, Thomas and Sophie, Shane and Sam, and Abagail and Oskar, as well as Cate d'Amboise (mother of Shane and Sam).





