MARLYN BRILL
BRILL--Marlyn Starr Pollack, passed away at home on April 6th, 2020. She was 87 and struggled for six years with Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease. Widow of Sidney Brill (deceased 1990), and in later life companion to Ricardo Taylor (deceased 2012). Marlyn's creativity, passion, loyalty, and humor will be missed. She is survived by her two sons, Jim, Peter, daughter, Jane - and their spouses, Marie Josee Lafontaine, Wendy Lewis, and Adriaan van der Plas, and six adoring grandchildren, Thomas and Sophie, Shane and Sam, and Abagail and Oskar, as well as Cate d'Amboise (mother of Shane and Sam).


Published in New York Times on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph G. Duffy
255 Ninth Street
Brooklyn, NY 11215-3905
(718) 499-8700
Marlyn was a dear, dear, cousin and friend to me. Her generosity of spirit was one of her many endearing qualities. I loved her and her husky giggle. She was a beautiful person inside as well as outside. I seriously miss you, Marlyn.
Vicki Gold Slotnick
Marlyn was a gentle soul. Soft spoken, loving and a wonderful daughter, sister, mother and grandmother.
She was the penultimate hostess whose love of beautiful flowers and appointments in her home were very special..
She will surely be missed.
Lynda and Gene Marsh
Lynda and Gene Marsh
Friend
I have only fond memories of Marlin, and I will hold on to that!!
Douglas Goldhirsch
Friend
Friend ,neighbor and a special part of our community . Will always be remembered with great love and respect .
Bruce Mayer
Friend
Marlyn was a second mom to me. I turned to her for caring, trusted guidance on many things -- from planning the perfect wedding dinner, to weathering crisis after my dad's debilitating stroke. Every moment with Marlyn sparkled. She took people seriously, the wisdom of her words warmed by her gentle, deep-voiced laughter. She made me feel loved, and worth-while. Marlyn's wisdom, caring focus, on the level frankness, and the light in her smile will always be with me. Thank you Marlyn, RIP
Betsy Houlton
Friend
One of the loveliest, warmest, most effervescent human beings who graced my life as a boy. Thank you, Marlyn!
Mick Diener
Friend
What a light Marlyn was in my life. I will always remember the laughs we had. You Are so missed.
Georgia Durante
Friend
