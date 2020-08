Or Copy this URL to Share

DANN--Marna Press. June 10, 1936 - July 24, 2020. Mother of Robert Dann (Agnieszka), Nancy (Fred Corn) grandmother of Katherine Dann, Gabriel and Aaron Corn. Older sister of Richard Press and Ellen Kass. Our wonderful friend will be greatly missed! Susan Fleischer Maxine Savitz





