SILVER--Marsha. Marsha lived life large and with a sense of humor. She passed away on August 10 having almost made it to 89. Daughter of Dora, from whom she got her keen sense of fashion, and Joe, a bootlegger and devoted dad, Marsha loved Morty, the Jersey shore, NYC, her lifelong friends, Cosmopolitans, her kids (and Charley), grandkids and Rafaela, and Louisa in equal measure. We sure are going to miss her. David & Shari, Jody & Carol, Andy & Alison
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 6, 2019