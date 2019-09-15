BARTLETT--Marshall P. Of New Vernon, NJ died at his home on September 11th. Mr. Bartlett was born June 6, 1943 in New York City and grew up in Oyster Bay, NY where he attended the East Woods School. He graduated from St. Paul's School in 1961, where he was the President of his class, and received his A.B. from Princeton University in 1965. On December 20, 1968 he was married to Margaret Van Dyke Wilmer in New York City. They were devotedly married for over fifty years. In 1969, he received a J.D. from Harvard University and began a legal career at Sullivan and Cromwell. Marshall enjoyed a distinguished twenty-two year career at the Exxon Corporation, retiring in 2000 as General Tax Counsel of Exxon Company International. Following his retirement, Marshall pursued a variety of civic, educational and philanthropic interests. He became an Adjunct Professor in Taxation at Fairleigh Dickenson University in 2000. He served in the government of Harding Township, NJ in numerous capacities, including Mayor for two terms. He also served his community on various boards including the Great Swamp Watershed Association and the Washington Association. Above all, however, Marshall was a wonderful and devoted father and husband. He delighted in his children and his grandchildren and was always energized by their pursuits and accomplishments. He lived his life with kindness and grace and earned the respect and admiration of those around him. He is survived by his loving family, including his wife Margaret, his sons John and Stephen, his daughters-in-law Leigh and Mackenzie, his grandchildren Marshall Walker, Brooke, Blair, Georgia and Charlie. He is also survived by his brother Edmund and Edmund's wife, Mary. All of them will forever remember his enormous smile. A memorial service will be held September 21 at the Calvary Episcopal Church in Summit, NJ at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Margaret and Marshall Bartlett Endowed Scholarship https://support.fdu.edu/ bartlett-scholarship Fairleigh Dickinson University, University Advancement, 1000 River Road, H-DH3-12, Teaneck, NJ 07666. (201)692-7007.
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 15, 2019