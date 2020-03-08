KEATING--Marshall P., past Treasurer of the Maritime Law Assoc., died February 29th, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born in New York City on December 27, 1929 the son of Elizabeth Kirlin and Cletus Keating and remained in the City throughout his lifetime. He attended Deerfield Academy, Princeton University and Columbia Law School. He was active as an officer and member in a number of professional, business, charitable and social associations. His beloved wives Barbara Hasler Keating and Pegeen Eustis Keating predeceased him as did his dear and loving friend Judith H Harper, his sister Anne K. Jones and his brothers Cletus Keating, Jr. and Fr. Thomas Keating. He leaves surviving his daughters Elizabeth K. McCaslin, Susan J. Keating, and Mary A. Martin, seven grandchildren, and one great- grandchild. Funeral services, arranged by Dodge-Thomas Funeral, Glen Cove, NY, will be private and contributions in his memory may be made to Visiting Nurse Service of New York, NY 10001. www.DodgeThomas.com
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 8, 2020