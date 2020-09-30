MARSHALL MARCOVITZ

MARCOVITZ--Marshall. (1936-2020). A lifelong Chicago resident and New York City transplant, Marshall was the founder and former CEO of the CHEF's Catalog. He always felt it was important to give back and was one of the pioneers of business partnering with non-profits working with Share Our Strength to feed the hungry and serving as a board member of the Sargent Shriver Center on Poverty Law. He had a lifelong love affair with learning, photography and storytelling and recently taught at the Institute of Retired Professionals, CUNY. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Levy, his son James W. and daughter- in-law Jennifer H. Geiger, his daughter Alexandra M. Kane, and his five grandchildren, Spencer, Houldin, Olivia, Jonas, and Hunter. He was predeceased by his son David Keats Marcovitz. He also leaves behind many family, nieces, nephews, great- nieces, great-nephews, and friends whom he loved and supported with all his heart. Donations can be made to the David Keats Marcovitz Music Scholarship fund at the Old Town Music School of Chicago: oldtownschool.org
and The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
: michaelJFox.org