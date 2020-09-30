1/
MARSHALL MARCOVITZ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARSHALL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARCOVITZ--Marshall. (1936-2020). A lifelong Chicago resident and New York City transplant, Marshall was the founder and former CEO of the CHEF's Catalog. He always felt it was important to give back and was one of the pioneers of business partnering with non-profits working with Share Our Strength to feed the hungry and serving as a board member of the Sargent Shriver Center on Poverty Law. He had a lifelong love affair with learning, photography and storytelling and recently taught at the Institute of Retired Professionals, CUNY. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Levy, his son James W. and daughter- in-law Jennifer H. Geiger, his daughter Alexandra M. Kane, and his five grandchildren, Spencer, Houldin, Olivia, Jonas, and Hunter. He was predeceased by his son David Keats Marcovitz. He also leaves behind many family, nieces, nephews, great- nieces, great-nephews, and friends whom he loved and supported with all his heart. Donations can be made to the David Keats Marcovitz Music Scholarship fund at the Old Town Music School of Chicago: oldtownschool.org and The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research: michaelJFox.org


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Sep. 30, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved