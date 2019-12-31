SINGER--Martha Ann, age 91, died December 21. Born in Centerville, Iowa, Ann got a B.A. from University of Kansas and a M.S.W. from Columbia University. She moved to New York in 1950. Always an activist, she was a member of the West Brooklyn Independent Democrats, and worked to make Breezy Point part of Gateway National Recreation Area. She moved to Berkeley, CA in 1975 and served as president of the Older Women's League and Friends of the Berkeley Public Library. She loved backpacking and led hikes for Wilderness Women. Survived by son Andrew Singer in St. Paul, MN and sister Judy Hendershot in Iowa City. There will be a memorial hike in the San Francisco Bay Area in March.



