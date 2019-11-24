BURKE--Martha "Holly" Wheeler, died November 18. Wife of late Thomas Burke, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Maynard C. Wheeler. Survived by children: Martha H. Lipner, Thomas M. Burke and Jennifer B. Russell; brother Dr. Maynard B. Wheeler and five grandchildren. Born in New York City 1937, graduate of Chapin and Barnard. Memorial Service at Brick Presbyterian Church, NYC, December 7 at 10am. Contributions may be made to Hillsdale High School Foundation, 63 Bovet Road, # 218, San Mateo, CA 94404 (note Burke).
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 24, 2019