MARTHA KOTHE
KOTHE--Dr. Martha Helen. Noted Audiologist and Lover of the Arts. Dr. Martha Kothe, 96, of New York City, died August 22, 2020 of natural causes. A Phi Beta Kappa Hunter College graduate, she held a doctorate in Audiology from Columbia University. She was Lexington School for the Deaf's Director of Audiology, Associate Professor of Audiology at Columbia University and member of FDA's Otologic Panel. Dr. Kothe is survived by husband, Robert Shepard, children Jane Liberman and Diana Rubin, grandchildren Joanna Pearl, Dr. Kate Cohen, Drs. Melanie and Samantha Gelfand, Rebecca and Daniel Rubin, and Lindsay Harwood and great- grandchildren Iris and Tali Cohen, Emery Pearl, and Calvin and Ewan MacKinnon. Her daughter, Dr. Cheryl Rubin, predeceased her.


Published in New York Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
