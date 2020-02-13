STONE--Martha Carethe Tellefsen, 104, of New York passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020. She was born in Kristiansand, Norway on January 12, 1916. A daughter of the late Tellef Tellefsen and Sigrid Tellefsen. In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Leo Stone; a daughter, Britt Christener, and a great- grandson, Christopher Manzano. Martha was an elegant and independent lady who immigrated to the US in 1954. She loved to travel, take long walks, attend concerts, visit museums and read. She enjoyed hosting events for her family and friends. She was cherished by many and will be greatly missed. Martha is survived by her two daughters, Trudy DiDia and her husband, Vito, and Signe Derrickson and her husband, Ed; grandchildren, Debra Altschuler and her husband, Mark, Lori Paradise, Roy Derrickson and his wife, Margaret, Lisa Hall, Kim Moisa and her husband, John, and Cindy Jurlando and her husband, Thomas; great-grandchildren, Nicholas Manzano, Alexandra Altschuler, Lindsay Hall, Jared Moisa, Robert Altschuler, Jeremy Hall, Lauren Moisa, Kristen Altschuler, and Scott Derrickson. A memorial service and celebration of Martha's life was conducted at 12:00 noon on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Tharp Funeral Chapel, Bedford, VA. To send condolences online, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 13, 2020