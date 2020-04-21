WILSON--Martha Leroy. Of Arlington, VA died April 16, 2020, from the coronavirus. Born on December 12, 1943, to Evan Morris Wilson and Leila Fosburgh Wilson, she spent her youth at foreign service postings before attending the Holton Arms School ('61) and later Chatham College ('65). She was active in St. John's Church in Georgetown and loved her time at the North Woods Club in the Adirondacks. Martha is survived by a sister, Leila Wilson Brown (Fred Brown) of Portland, OR. A memorial service will be held at St. John's in the future.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 21, 2020