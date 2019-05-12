CANIN--Martin. An extraordinary musician passed away on May 9 mourned by his wife Fiorella, daughter Serena (Thomas Sauer) grandchildren Eric and Niall, and brother Stuart. He will also be missed by an innumerable number of piano students who were inspired, throughout his long and distinguished career, by his artistry, wisdom and human understanding. Contributions can be made to The Juilliard School, where he taught for 57 years, for the Martin Canin Piano Scholarship.
Published in The New York Times on May 12, 2019