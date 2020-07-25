1/1
MARTIN CAREY
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARTIN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CAREY--Martin T. Martin T. Carey, age 98, of Glen Cove, NY passed away peacefully on June 16, 2020 at his home in Glen Cove, NY. Funeral service will be held at St. Patricks's Church in Glen Cove, NY on Monday, July 27th at 11am. Burial will follow at Cemetery of the Holy Rood, 111 Old Country Rd., Westbury, NY. Whitting Funeral Home will be handling the funeral arrangements. Martin T. Carey was born in Brooklyn, NY to Dennis J. Carey, Sr. and Margaret Collins Carey on March 23, 1922. He attended St. Francis Preparatory School and later St. John's University before enlisting in the Navy in 1942 during WWII, where he earned the honor of being the youngest Naval Captain during the war. Upon returning from the Western Front he joined Peerless, the petroleum transport family business and later formed his own company, Marine Transport Company (MTC). He was a trained Operatic Tenor and founded the Brooklyn Opera Company which remained his passion throughout his life. He married Millicent Zelenka in 1971 and together they successfully endeavored to preserve and restore Historic mansions of the 'Gilded Age' on Long Island's Gold Coast and in Newport, RI. Martin T. Carey is survived by his wife, Millicent Z. Carey; daughter, Denise Carey Bettencourt; son-in-law Christopher Bettencourt and many cherished nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dennis J and Margaret Carey; Brothers, Edward M. Carey, Dennis J. Carey Jr., Hugh L. Carey, John R. Carey and George G. Carey. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the non-profit, Newport Tennis and Fitness located at 207 Ruggles Avenue, Newport, RI 02840. NFT founded the Martin T. Carey Camp for youth with disabilities and autism. The family wishes to extend their gratitude for all the support of the many family and friends who will carry the legacy of this great man in their hearts. Further information Whitting Funeral Home, www.whitting.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Patricks's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
(516) 671-0807
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 25, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Whitting Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved