MARTIN COHEN
COHEN--Martin "Marty", 67, died on May 17, 2020. Beloved husband, father, grandfather, filmmaker, mentor, and friend. Born in Queens, on April 29, 1953, he moved to Los Angeles and pursued a career in film. Mendy was a cinephile, avid reader, and a mentor. He is survived by wife, Kathy; daughter, Maggie, grandchildren, Alexis and Maya; son, Gabriel, and wife Zynette; son, Hershel and wife Marysa; and son, Elijah and wife Brianne. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Martin Cohen Memorial Scholarship Fund at Queen's College.


Published in New York Times on May 31, 2020.
