COHEN--Martin "Marty", 67, died on May 17, 2020. Beloved husband, father, grandfather, filmmaker, mentor, and friend. Born in Queens, on April 29, 1953, he moved to Los Angeles and pursued a career in film. Mendy was a cinephile, avid reader, and a mentor. He is survived by wife, Kathy; daughter, Maggie, grandchildren, Alexis and Maya; son, Gabriel, and wife Zynette; son, Hershel and wife Marysa; and son, Elijah and wife Brianne. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Martin Cohen Memorial Scholarship Fund at Queen's College.





