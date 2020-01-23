MARTIN ESHELMAN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARTIN ESHELMAN.
Obituary
Send Flowers

ESHELMAN--Martin. The New York Philharmonic mourns the passing, on January 20, of former Philharmonic violinist Martin Eshelman, whose 59-year tenure included the Philharmonic's historic 1959 tour to the Soviet Union--for which he and then Music Director Leonard Bernstein prepared by practicing speaking Russian together--and the 1970 tour to Japan, where he met Kazuyo, his wife of 50 years. We extend deepest condolences to his wife, daughter, and granddaughters.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 23, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.