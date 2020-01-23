ESHELMAN--Martin. The New York Philharmonic mourns the passing, on January 20, of former Philharmonic violinist Martin Eshelman, whose 59-year tenure included the Philharmonic's historic 1959 tour to the Soviet Union--for which he and then Music Director Leonard Bernstein prepared by practicing speaking Russian together--and the 1970 tour to Japan, where he met Kazuyo, his wife of 50 years. We extend deepest condolences to his wife, daughter, and granddaughters.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 23, 2020