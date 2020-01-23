ESHELMAN--Martin James, died peacefully in his home in New York City on January 21, 2020. He was 93. Mr. Eshelman was born in Pittsburgh, PA to Paul and Jane Eshelman. He graduated from the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music before being drafted into WWII. He served in the US Air Force as a Cartographer and Music Director. He went on to graduate from The Juilliard School of Music and then joined the New York Philharmonic Orchestra in1956. He was fortunate to have a wonderful and passionate career with the NYP for 59 years. It included meeting his wife Kazuyo during a tour of Japan in 1970, and traveling around the world. He had many hobbies including fly fishing, fine wines and having a large collection of lead Toy Soldiers. He retired from the New York Philharmonic Orchestra in 2015 at the age of 89. Mr. Eshelman is survived by his wife Kazuyo, daughter Hiroko (Ronald) of Westport, CT, his much loved granddaughters Nicole Rawald of NYC, Erica Rawald of NYC and Alix Rawald of Westport, CT. He was preceded in death by his twin sister Miriam and his son Tsuyoshi. A viewing at the Frank Campbell Funeral home will take place on Friday, January 24 between 4:00-6:00pm. He will be buried in a private ceremony in Reading, PA on Saturday, January 25, 2020.



