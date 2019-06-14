FELDSTEIN--Martin S. The Frick Collection mourns the passing of dedicated friend Martin S. Feldstein. Mr. Feldstein and his wife, Frick Trustee Kathleen Feldstein, have been longtime supporters of the museum. Mr. Feldstein was a brilliant economist with a serious interest in the arts. On behalf of the Board of Trustees and staff, we extend our sincere condolences to Kate and their loving family--we are holding them in our thoughts during this difficult time. Elizabeth M. Eveillard Chair Ian Wardropper Director
Published in The New York Times on June 14, 2019