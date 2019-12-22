Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martin Freiman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1922 - 2019

Martin Freiman passed away in New Rochelle on December 20, 2019 at the age of 97.



He is remembered for his boundless energy, which he devoted to working as founder and president of Freiman Coated Fabric, sailing, caring for his family, and participating in his community.

Martin was born in the Bronx, NY to the late Samuel and Anne Freiman. He had two sisters, Mildred Rosen and Lucille Albrecht, both of whom predeceased him.



Martin was married for 39 years to Marilyn Freiman. They were long-time residents of New Rochelle, NY, which is where they raised their family. They had two daughters, Leslie Porosoff (Harold) and Sarise Freiman Breidbart (Stuart); four grandchildren, Lauren Porosoff (Jonathan Weinstein), Stephen Porosoff (Anne), Michael Stein (Anat), and Marc Porosoff; five great-grandchildren, Allison, Riley, Jason, Daphne, and Noa; two step-grandchildren Deborah Breidbart and Judith Kiser (Delano); and three step-great-grandchildren, Cameron, Caitlyn, and Connor.



A dedicated member of Westchester Jewish Center for 67 years, Martin served as the synagogue president, gabbai, and lifetime honorary trustee. He was also very active in Big Brothers Big Sisters of New York City and served on its board for decades, which is how he met his second wife, Sheila Wolf Freiman, and grew close to her children, Debra Koenig (Mark) and Dana Wolf, and her grandchildren Lexa and Samuel. Martin and Sheila owned a home in Purchase, NY, where they lived until his death.



Martin was constantly active. He never planned for retirement and continued to work throughout his life. An avid sailor, he loved inviting friends on excursions across the Long Island Sound. He was highly social, starting out as a Boy Scoutmaster, Master Mason of Siwanoy Lodge, and continuing as a mentor to many of the younger men that grew to know him through his various civic associations. He continued attending the major life events within his community, and visiting his family and friends to care for them well into his 90's.

The family held a funeral service at Westchester Jewish Center, (914) 698-2960, in Mamaroneck, NY at 1:00 pm on Sunday, December 22.



Published on NYTimes.com from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019

