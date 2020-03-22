GOLDFARB--Martin. Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 17, 2020. He leaves behind his beloved family of Rebecca, Laura, Andrea, Kelsey, Tyler, Brady, Carol, nieces and nephews. He graduated DeWitt Clinton High School, attended Xavier University in Cincinnati, OH, and night school at City College, New York. He was proud to serve his country in WWII with the 376th HBG 515 squadron and was a lifelong patriot, never forgetting to display his flag on all occasions honoring America. He was in business with his brother for many years, retiring and residing in New York. He was a lifelong Mets and Giants fan and for many years, played tennis and handball. For 20 years, he chaired a men's group at the Scarsdale JCC. He was a loving husband, adored father, and cherished grandfather whose gentle, kind, caring and humorous manner will be deeply missed.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 22, 2020