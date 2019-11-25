HORWITZ--Martin, died November 21 in New Paltz, NY. A graduate of Stanford and Columbia's Russian Institute, he taught Russian at Cornell and Bennington. He was a guide at the 1968 American Exposition in Moscow. As the Director of the Jewish Community Development Fund in Russia and Ukraine, a project of AJWS, he helped renew Judaism where it had been long suppressed. He leaves a big hole in the lives of his wife, daughter, brother, sister, stepsons, their spouses and nine grandchildren and step-grandchildren.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 25, 2019