LEPSELTER--Martin, age 90, of Summit, NJ, died peacefully at home on May 8, 2020 with his wife Joan by his side. A renowned innovator of semiconductor and e-beam technologies and a holder of over 60 patents, he was a Director at Bell Laboratories in Murray Hill, NJ, where he worked for nearly 30 years. He was a member of the National Academy of Engineering, and in 2006 was inducted into The New Jersey Inventors Hall of Fame. Marty was Joan's beloved husband for 63 years; father of Susan, Alisa (Charles) and Geoffrey (Elizabeth); grandfather of Schuyler and Lily Roos, Nicole Lepselter, and Serena Fox; brother of Irving and Leo (deceased). He also leaves many extended family members, dear friends and former colleagues.





