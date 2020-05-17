LEPSELTER--Martin, age 90, of Summit, NJ, died peacefully at home on May 8, 2020 with his wife Joan by his side. A renowned innovator of semiconductor and e-beam technologies and a holder of over 60 patents, he was a Director at Bell Laboratories in Murray Hill, NJ, where he worked for nearly 30 years. He was a member of the National Academy of Engineering, and in 2006 was inducted into The New Jersey Inventors Hall of Fame. Marty was Joan's beloved husband for 63 years; father of Susan, Alisa (Charles) and Geoffrey (Elizabeth); grandfather of Schuyler and Lily Roos, Nicole Lepselter, and Serena Fox; brother of Irving and Leo (deceased). He also leaves many extended family members, dear friends and former colleagues.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on May 17, 2020.