MAHLER--Martin Stuart, 76, of Parkland, FL, passed away peacefully in the arms of his daughters on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Cherished father of Robin Mahler Weisman (Scott) of Brookline, MA and Allyn Mahler Smith of Parkland, FL. Beloved grandfather of Sydney and Zachary Weisman and Cooper, Dalton, and Brady Smith. Known as Marty by his many devoted friends and loved ones, he had a passion for life, a warm and generous heart, and gregarious personality. A world-renowned and pioneering Periodontist for many years in New York City, he also had a great mind for business and real estate. Marty will be remembered for his strength of spirit, gratitude for family and friends, impeccable golf swing, and hearty laugh that could brighten anyone's day. In lieu of funeral services, contributions in Marty's memory can be made to the Wounded Veterans Relief Fund, www.wvrf.org or 300 Pros-perity Farms Rd. Unit F, North Palm Beach, FL 33408.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 8, 2020