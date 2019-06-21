MARTIN MELTZER

MELTZER--Martin, M.D., of New York City, on June 19, 2019, age 89. Born in Lakewood, NJ, he spent summers working at the family's hotel, The Breakers, in Atlantic City, where he met his wife. Graduated cum laude Princeton University, 1951. M.D., Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 1955. Lieutenant, U.S. Navy, 1957-59. A rheumatologist, he spent his career teaching and in clinical practice at Bellevue Hospital and NYU Medical Center. He is survived by Bunny, his beloved wife of 65 years; sons Harland (Carey) and Jeremy; grandsons Amory (Jarra) and Nathaniel; great-grand- son Jesse; his brother Allan (Dorothea) and an extended family. Memorial gifts to Wildlife Conservation Society, Bronx, NY.
Published in The New York Times on June 21, 2019
