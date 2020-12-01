1/
MARTIN MILSTON
MILSTON--Martin. Martin J. Milston, 89, died on November 29 after a long illness. He is survived by his wife Mendelle, daughter Roberta (Samuel Kramer), son Arthur (Rachel Milston) and grandsons Max, Jesse and Harris. A private service and shiva will be observed by the family. Contributions can be made to The Trustees of Columbia University/Dr. Nicole Lamanna's CLL Research and mailed to Columbia University Irving Medical Center, 516 West 168th Street, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10032, Attn: Dawn De Leon


Published in New York Times on Dec. 1, 2020.
