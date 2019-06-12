NESTER--Martin F. Jr., of Point Lookout, NY on June 11, 2019 in his 85 year. Beloved husband of the late Loretta. Loving father of Jeanne (Peter) Rolih, Suzanne Nester, Noel (Glennis) Nester, and Matthew (Elizabeth) Nester. Cherished grandfather of seven grandchildren. Former CEO of Long Beach Hospital, Long Beach, NY. The Family will receive friends Thursday, June 13, 2:00pm - 4:00pm and 7:00pm - 9:00pm at the Christopher T. Jordan Funeral Home, Inc., 302 Long Beach Rd., Island Park, NY. Funeral Mass Friday, June 14, 10:00 am at Our Lady of Miraculous Medal R.C. Church, Point Lookout, NY. Interment St. Patrick's Cemetery, Huntington, NY. www.jordanfh.com
Published in The New York Times on June 12, 2019