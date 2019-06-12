MARTIN NESTER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARTIN NESTER.
Service Information
Christopher T Jordan Funeral Home Inc
302 Long Beach Rd
Island Park, NY
11558
(516)-431-2900
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Christopher T Jordan Funeral Home Inc
302 Long Beach Rd
Island Park, NY 11558
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Christopher T Jordan Funeral Home Inc
302 Long Beach Rd
Island Park, NY 11558
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Miraculous Medal R.C. Church
Point Lookout, NY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

NESTER--Martin F. Jr., of Point Lookout, NY on June 11, 2019 in his 85 year. Beloved husband of the late Loretta. Loving father of Jeanne (Peter) Rolih, Suzanne Nester, Noel (Glennis) Nester, and Matthew (Elizabeth) Nester. Cherished grandfather of seven grandchildren. Former CEO of Long Beach Hospital, Long Beach, NY. The Family will receive friends Thursday, June 13, 2:00pm - 4:00pm and 7:00pm - 9:00pm at the Christopher T. Jordan Funeral Home, Inc., 302 Long Beach Rd., Island Park, NY. Funeral Mass Friday, June 14, 10:00 am at Our Lady of Miraculous Medal R.C. Church, Point Lookout, NY. Interment St. Patrick's Cemetery, Huntington, NY. www.jordanfh.com
Published in The New York Times on June 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.