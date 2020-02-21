Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARTIN PLAUT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PLAUT--Martin E., MD. Dr. Martin Edward Plaut died February 17, 2020 at his home in Buffalo, NY. He was 82. For almost four decades he was a Professor of Medicine at the State University of New York at Buffalo Medical School. Dr. Plaut was born in Leipzig, Germany in 1937 and immigrated to the United States at age two. He became a United States citizen in 1946 and grew up in Canton, OH. He graduated from Brown University with a degree in English Literature and Tufts University School of Medicine with an MD degree with honors. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves. After post-graduate training in infectious diseases, Dr. Plaut worked and taught internal medicine at Buffalo General Hospital and Sisters of Charity Hospital in Buffalo, training more than a generation of young doctors. He was a 50- year member and Past President of the Roswell Park Medical Club in Buffalo, a fellow of the American College of Physicians and the Infectious Diseases Society of America. At the time of his death, he was preparing a talk for the Roswell Park Medical Club on the coronavirus. Dr. Plaut lived in Buffalo for over 50 years. He was a regular at performances by the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, enjoyed Buffalo's art galleries, and read The New York Times cover to cover every day. He voted for Democrats, enjoyed handicapping horse races and the stock market. He walked daily, to get his papers in the mornings and to local restaurants at night. He and his wife Sharon had standing Saturday night reservations at Rue Franklin West, a French restaurant in Buffalo, for over 40 years. In addition to scholarly research, he published three novels and one non-fiction book. The novels (all published under pseudonyms) included "Heartsblood" (as Paul Marttin) which was published in multiple languages and selected as a Readers Digest condensed book in 1970. He also published "Cocoa Blades" (as Paul Marttin) and "Grand Rounds" (as Harrison Hopkins). In 1982, he published "The Doctor's Guide to You and Your Colon." Dr. Plaut is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years Sharon, his son Benjamin Plaut of Houston, TX and daughters Anne Plaut (Babak) Ghayour of Lexington, MA and Susan Plaut of Columbia, MD, grandchildren Ryan and Caroline Ghayour, his twin brother Dr. Andrew G. Plaut, MD of Boston, MA, and nieces and nephews. His sister, the late Renata Plaut Klein of Evanston, IL, predeceased him. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, 786 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, NY 14029 are welcomed.



