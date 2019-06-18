ROTH--Martin. October 2, 1977 - June 14, 2019. It is with deep sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Martin Roth in New York City on Friday, June 14. Adored, cherished, beloved husband of Josephine Nash of New York City. Beloved son of Margarete and Johann Roth of Graz, Austria. Brother of Hannes and Stephan, both of Vienna, Austria. Uncle of Rosalie Roth. Martin was extraordinary artist who connected his abiding passion in the mysteries of the natural world with pressing political concerns. His work centered on how a fascination with plants and animals could extend to the care and empathy for a complex world. Born and grew up in Graz, Austria, he received a Master's Degree from Hunter College. Martin had shown nationally and internationally, including a current exhibition in Beijing at the Riverside Museum, as well as recent shows in Berlin, and New York City and at the Austrian Cultural Forum in New York. Funeral services to be held at Frank E. Campbell Funeral Home, 1076 Madison Avenue on Saturday 22, June at 11:00am.



