MARTIN RUDNICK

RUDNICK--Martin. The Board of Governors and Members of the Elberon Bathing Club mourn the passing of our longtime Member and dear friend, Marty Rudnick. Marty lost the final battle in his long and courageous fight against the illness that has plagued him for so very many years. He was able to maintain his intellect and sharp wit throughout his battle as his many friends can attest. The Rudnick's have been a part of the EBC for many years and our sincere and heartfelt condolences go out to Abby and the entire Rudnick family. We bid farewell to our friend who is already sorely missed by all of us who knew him. Robert Fagenson, President Douglas Schwartz, Secretary





