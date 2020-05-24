SHELTON--Martin I. Peacefully on May 16. Beloved husband for 70 years to the late Blossom. Loving father of Elliot Shelton and Marian Shelton Cohen, and father-in-law of the late Jennifer Shelton and late Saul S. Cohen. Cherished grandfather of Elizabeth (Paul), Jeremy (Chaya Sara), Olivia (Gilad) and Lily. Proud great- grandfather of Jack, Maxwell and Rila. Devoted brother of the late Arthur Shlefstein. Born on December 27, 1923 to Ruth and Abram Shlefstein. A lifelong resident of Brooklyn, he attended Madison HS and Brooklyn College, which he left to join the army before his 18th birthday. A WWII veteran, having served three and a half years in Italy and N. Africa, he returned home after the war ended and graduated first in his class from NYU School of Law in 1948. Subsequently, he clerked for the Hon. Samuel Kaufman in SDNY and joined the firm that would later become Shea & Gould. A renowned legal career followed. He was widely known as a "litigator's litigator". A humble man, yet one of the greats of the greatest generation.





