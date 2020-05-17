TESHER--Martin S., M.D. Martin S. Tesher, M.D. It is with the most profound sorrow that we report the passing of Dr. Martin S. Tesher. The world has lost a brilliant, caring doctor and human being who was not only deeply loved by family, friends and patients alike, but was greatly respected, admired and cared for by those in the medical profession. Born in Montreal, Canada on June 30, 1935 to Rose Nordan Tesher and Jack Tesher, he lived in Toronto and New York City. Predeceased by his beloved daughter Ariel Justine Tesher, he is survived by his loving and cherished wife Lynn Epsteen Tesher, his loving son Stephen (Candace Carter) and his daughter Elise Tesher Warwick (Rob Warwick), adored grandchildren Jaden and Ethan Tesher, Charly, Lucas and Austen Warwick, his loving sister and brother-in-law Joyce and Edwin Goldstein, close and caring brother-in-law Robert Epsteen, nieces and nephews and many hundreds of devoted patients who all loved him. A man filled with enormous humanity, compassion, humor, depth of feelings and devotion to helping others he left the world a better place for his passing through. Marty leaves a void that can never be filled. With a keen medical mind, extraordinary emotional intelligence and breadth of experience he understood the frailty and resilience of the human spirit. These qualities contributed to his being a dedicated, caring and exceptionally skilled family physician - he loved being a doctor. He touched and transformed thousands of lives. His concern for each patient, deep intelligence, ability to really listen, compassion, thoughtfulness, and depth of experience made him an extraordinary doctor and diagnostician. He was able to explain to his patients in laymans terms a diagnosis and the plan of action to address an illness or condition. He was a master of the art of medicine, not just the science of medicine. He was always available to his patients 24 hours a day, and he always took patient calls, no matter the hour or if he was on vacation. He made house calls any time they were needed. Marty deeply valued each life, taking the time to know every patient as a person and developed close personal relationships with them all. He was tolerant and non judgmental and always did his best to alleviate any illness or suffering, physical or emotional. He had a smile for everyone, often sharing a humorous tale or comment. He gave the best, warmest, all embracing hugs to everyone. Not only experienced and incredibly competent, he was always willing to share this knowledge with both professional colleagues and students alike. An excellent teacher, he mentored many medical students and nurse practitioners sent to him by several medical schools. A selfless and gentle man he was known for his focus on each patient, never on financial rewards. He went out of his way to help people regardless of their inability to pay, he never refused to care for a patient because they could not pay his fee. He was a true hero in every sense of the word. A thoughtful and hard working physician, Marty was also an extremely devoted, loving and caring husband and family man. He was the kind of person that poets praise, an exceptional son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. Marty and Lynn's daughter Ariel was born with devastating, early onset and very severe bipolar disorder. He always remained the supportive and loving husband and father. The heartbreak and challenges of raising such a severely ill and gifted child cannot be exaggerated, yet he never waivered. Ariel committed suicide at the age of 20 after a lifelong battle waged against pediatric/adolescent bipolar disorder. Affected profoundly by their daughter's illness and struggles, in 2008 Marty and Lynn founded Ariel's Legacy, a charitable organization, in both the United States and Canada to honor the courageous battle fought by their daughter. The charity's goal is to try to help all the other brave and vulnerable children afflicted with this complex and devastating brain illness, and their families, who struggle daily to survive. Marty was known throughout New York City as the "roller blading or bike riding doctor", often being directed by doormen to the service entrance when making house calls, until he explained who he was and whom he was going to see. He was a deeply spiritual man and also known for the beautiful services he delivered each Friday night at the Tesher's Shabbat dinners, which were always filled with close friends as well as new acquaintances, who often became close friends as well. In 1937, his family moved to Toronto where he remained for many years. He attended Forest Hill Collegiate High School, received his B.A. from the University of Toronto and his M.D from Queens University in Kingston, Ontario, Canada. During medical school he had an externship at Mount Zion hospital in San Francisco, and an internship at the Toronto East General Hospital. When he graduated medical school he felt that he would benefit from more experience in general medicine and accepted a position at Herrick Memorial Hospital in Berkeley, California. Returning to Toronto, in 1964, he opened his first clinic with a partner, Dr. Norman Ellsion. They chose to open in a working class neighborhood where his patients benefited greatly not only from his excellent medical care but his humanity and sincere interest in them as well. In 1969 they moved to a larger space where Yorkview Medical center still remains. In 1985 Marty and Lynn Married. In February 1988, he immigrated to New York City and began his medical practice there. Marty and Lynn had a love story that grew each day. Their marriage vows were not until death do us part, but for eternity - and for eternity he will he will live on in the hearts and minds of those who were fortunate to have known him. A memorial service to celebrate his life will is being planned and an announcement will be made at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations to either Ariel's Legacy in the U.S (Ariel's Legacy, 219 East 69th Street, Ste. 11D, New York, NY 10021) or Ariel's Legacy Canada (Ariel's Legacy, 1 Oriole Road, Ste. 707, Toronto, Ontario, M4V 2E7) would be greatly appreciated.





