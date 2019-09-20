TRUST--Martin. The Cooper Union mourns the passing of Martin Trust, former Trustee from 1989 to 2013, and a longtime benefactor. In addition to his service to the school, Mr. Trust, a 1956 graduate in mechanical engineering, established the Martin Trust 1956 scholarship for undergraduate students at Cooper. In recognition for his years of support, he received the Gano Dunn Award from the school's alumni association in 1997 and was named Alumnus of the Year in 2006. We extend our condolences to his wife Diane (Dena), children-- David Andrew Trust and Laura Beth Trust--and the entire Trust family. Laura Sparks, President Rachel Warren, Chair, Board of Trustees
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 20, 2019