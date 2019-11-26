WALDMAN--Martin Gordon, a gifted communications professional, whose career included radio, political consulting, public relations, and civic activism, died Sunday. He was 92. After growing up in Brooklyn and receiving a BA and MA from NYU, he worked as a newscaster for WNYC. As an account executive at Young & Rubicam in the early days of television, he brought Soupy Sales to network TV. He married Sandra Nemser in 1958. In 1962, they created Communications Planners, Inc. Clients included the 1968 Humphrey campaign, Barneys, the Writers Guild of America (East), ACTWU (Local 340), Nassau County Medical Society, Co-Op City, Suffolk County Plumbing Industry. As spokesman for the Writers Guild, he was instrumental in the successful newswriters strike against CBS. In Great Neck, in 1965, Waldman and his wife co-founded COPAY, a drug treatment program that still exists. He was president of the GN Library Board; board member of Temple Emanuel. After serving as president of NYU's Washington Square College Alumni Association, he won the university's Alumni Meritorious Service award. He is survived by wife Sandra; sons Michael and Steven; daughters-in-law Amy Cunningham and Liz Fine; grandchildren Benjamin, Joseph, Susannah, Gordon, Joshua. Services at Green-Wood Cemetery, Brooklyn, 1:30pm, Friday, November 29.



