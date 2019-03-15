Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARTIN WARGO. View Sign

WARGO--Martin J. (May 28, 1926-March 10, 2019) music lover and creator of two New York Times crossword puzzles, died in his personal Shangrila, San Diego, on March 10, 2019. Born to 2nd generation Slovak parents in Scranton, PA, the family moved to Brooklyn, NY during the Great Depression. An alumni of Boys High, Brooklyn and Cooper Union, NYC, Marty`s college education was interrupted by WWII. Whilst training in Camp Hood, TX for combat in Europe, Marty was fortuitously selected for transfer to University of W. Virginia`s engineering program. On demob, however, Marty elected to pursue his passion for music, beginning with his mentor John Hammond at Blue Note Records, then for 25 years with London Records (British Decca), rising from traveling record salesman to senior executive and producer. Married in 1967 to Patsy Dorrell (Essex, England) and following the birth of their children, William, 1968 and Louisa 1969, Marty moved his young family to Croydon, England. There he resumed his personal and professional relationship with Leopold Stokowski, as his business manager, until the maestro`s death in 1977. In 1979, the family returned to the U.S. settling in Poway, California. Marty was predeceased in death by his parents, Andrew and Anna Wargo and his younger brother Bobby Wargo. He is survived by his beloved children and six grandchildren, William Wargo (Joan) Olivia, Andrew and Sydney) Brooklyn, NY and Louisa Wargo, Ian, Liam and Ethan, Sarasota, FL. Cousin Terry (Tony) and family, Tom`s River, NJ, sister-in-law Jean Wargo and family, Rochester, NY and Patsy Cutler, his former wife and caregiver. Rest in peace Marty. It was a good life.



Published in The New York Times on Mar. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for New York Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close