WENICK--Martin. HIAS, the Jewish agency that protects refugees, mourns the death of Martin Wenick who served as our executive director from 1992 to 1998, a period when HIAS welcomed hundreds of thousands of Jewish refugees from the former Soviet Union, Iran, and Syria to the United States, along with Muslim refugees from Bosnia, and many others. Marty was a passionate defender of human rights and an effective diplomat, leading with his authenticity and wit to transform HIAS to effectively advocate for refugees and new Americans of all faiths and ethnicities. We express our deep sympathy to his wife, Alice Tetelman. May his memory always be a blessing.


Published in New York Times on May 17, 2020.
