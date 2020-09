Or Copy this URL to Share

ZIMET--Martin J. My deepest condolences to his loving wife, Renata, his children Michelle (my oldest and dearest friend), Henry, and Jeffrey (Susan) and his grandchildren Amelia, Oliver (Julia), Ceci, Charlotte, Max and Michael. Martin was a true Patriarch (with a superb sense of humor). My thoughts and love are with you all. Nina Brody





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store