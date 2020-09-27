1/
MARTIN ZIMET
ZIMET--Martin J. With broken hearts we announce the passing of our beloved Martin on September 25, age 88. Married to Renate (Fisch) for 63 years, he was the patriarch of the family, behind whom we all stood. Born in Przenysl, Poland to Henry and Helene (Gitter) Zimet, Martin grew up on the Upper West Side, attended Stuyvesant High School and Lafayette College, served in the US Army 1953-55, worked at Goldman Sachs and in the oil business. In 1968, he purchased French & Company, the art and antique dealers. Predeceased by his siblings Francine Perlman and Sydney Zimet and brother-in-law Bobby Fisch, Martin is survived by Renate and children Michelle, Henry, Millard (Suzy) Zimet and grandchildren Amelia, Ceci, Oliver (Julia), Charlotte, Max and Michael. Martin was the center of our lives, the center of our love.


Published in New York Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
