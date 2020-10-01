1/
MARTIN ZIMET
ZIMET--Martin J. It is with great sadness that we learned of the passing of our dear friend. For more than 50 years we reaped the pleasure and were the beneficiaries of Martin's boundless generosity, gracious charm, unparalleled taste and hospitality. He had a unique sense of humor that always enriched our conversations with smiles and warmth. Our dearest Renate, to you and your family our hearts go out to find comfort at this time. We always remember that you were the epitome of an elegant hostess in your loving home with your partner Martin. May you all be comforted amongst the mourners of Zion and may his memory be blessed. With our love and affection, Ingeborg and Ira Rennert


Published in New York Times on Oct. 1, 2020.
