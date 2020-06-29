My mother was a warm and vibrant person who loved to read. She was a voracious reader. Some of her favorite authors were Alexander McCall Smith, Danielle Steel, Robert Ludlum, John Grisham, and James Patterson. My mother was also a fan of game shows. She particularly like Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, Who Wants to be a Millionaire, and Family Feud. Walking the track in Pelham Bay park was always a great joy for her. She also loved animals; particularly dogs and cats. My mother took great pleasure in attending the family reunions.



Marva Pettway Moore was born on January 5, 1938 in Camden, Alabama, which is where she was raised. She was baptized in the Presbyterian church and attended The Baptist Academy which is where she received her high school diploma. She attended a few semesters of college immediately after high school.



However, she found her calling as a pediatric nurse while working at a New York city hospital as a nurse's aide. She enrolled in nursing school and graduated two years later. After working a few years as a nurse, she went back to college to further her education and to advance her career in nursing. She had a fulfilling and successful career as a pediatric nurse. She loved children and always cherished her time as a nurse in the pediatric ward. She counted her coworkers as some of her best friends in life. They continued to keep in touch and see each other after retirement.



Marva was the beloved mother of four children and the beloved wife of Wilbert Theodore Moore. She was widowed in 1999. She is survived by a daughter, a son, and whole host of cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.



She died of cancer on June 15, 2020. She will be missed by all, but her memory will live on in us all forever. May God bless her heart, mind, body, and soul.

