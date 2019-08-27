Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marvin Bacaner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1923 - 2019

Dr. Marvin Bacaner died on August 16, 2019. Dr. Bacaner discovered the cardiac drug Bretylium, an anti-arrhythmic, anti-fibrillatory drug that was a mainstay of cardiac resuscitation pharmacology for many years.



As a researcher in the physiology department at the University of Minnesota in the 1950's he was undertaking studies on myocardial metabolism, performing cardiac biopsies to obtain tissue from dog hearts to evaluate. In the process of biopsying the heart, the dogs often developed a fatal arrhythmia, ventricular fibrillation. When he was studying the effects of a new anti-hypertensive drug, bretylium on cardiac metabolism, no ventricular fibrillation developed. Dr. Bacaner stopped his metabolic studies and began to develop Bretylium as a drug for ventricular fibrillaiton. He undertook pre-clinical and then clinical studies that demonstrated the effectiveness of bretylium in stopping ventricular fibrillation. He submitted an application to FDA for Bretylium's approval. After receiving FDA approval, Dr. Bacaner licensed bretylium to American Critical Care and the drug became first line treatment for ventricular fibrillation. In fact, Bretylium is the only drug approved by FDA for the treatment of ventricular fibrillation, possessing a unique anti-fabrillatory action. While Bretylium was still experimental, Dr. Bacaner received a call from a physician treating former President Dwight Eisenhower. Eisenhower had just had a sixth heart attack and was having persistent life threatening ventricular arrhythmias. Bacaner gave a handful of ampules of bretylium to a pilot headed to Washington, DC. A team of physicians at Walter Reed Hospital administered it to Eisenhower, effectively treating the ventricular fibrillation. In a more fanciful depiction of the effectiveness of Bretylium, the drug was used in the movie ET to save ET's life when he had a cardiac arrest, based on the Eisenhower story.



Bretylium is a chemical that is difficult to make and the drug became unavailable in 2000 with the drug going on the FDA shortage list, no longer available. In 2019 Academic Pharmaceuticals obtained FDA approval to re-introduce the drug with Dr. Bacaner's assistance.



Marvin Bacaner was born on March 18, 1923 in Chicago. He volunteered for service as an officer in the U.S. Maritime Service Merchant Marines, eventually obtaining the rank of Lieutenant Commander. He was on a ship torpedoed and sunk in the Indian Ocean carrying military supplies. He survived for 14 days at sea on a life raft. After the war he volunteered for the Aliyah Bet, secretly transporting Jewish refugees from Europe to the soon to be declared State of Israel, running the British blockade. Following these heroic actions, he pursued a medical degree at Boston University and a career in cardiovascular research at the University of Minnesota where he was a Professor in the Department of Physiology.



