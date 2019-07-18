Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marvin Bernstein. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marvin Bernstein of Tarpon Springs, Florida passes from this world on July 16th after a long illness, he was 89.



Mr. Bernstein, who was born in the Bronx, served honorably in Korea and after being seriously injured was awarded 2 Bronze Star Medals.



He is survived by his wife of 64 years-Jean, daughter Lisa Savvinidis, son Howard (Catherine), grandson Savvas Savvinidis, sister-in-law Doris, Nieces Willa (Kevin Murphy), Carolyn (Nicholas Grad), Ellen Miller, cousins Ron & Jay Kapproff, Marilyn Ziment and Paul Bloom.

He was predeceased by his parents Sam & Katie and his brother William.



A puppeteer since childhood he studied at the American Actors Institute and in the early 1960s became one of the 1st voice actors/puppeteers for Aniforms- a live interactive cartoon technique developed by puppeteer Morey Bunin. He worked alongside such notables as Waylon Flowers (Waylon & Madam) and Jim Boyd (The Electric Company). After several years performing-mostly on the road,he transitioned to an Account Executive position with Aniforms which by then had merged with print company Comart. At Comart Aniforms he mentored up and coming actors Michael Tucker (LA Law) and Sam McMurray (Dinasours, King of Queens).



In 1994 he moved to Florida and developed AluminArt- jewelry and artwork crafted from recycled soda cans. His work was available at the Dali Museum in St. Petersburg, Florida.



He loved to host and entertain family and friends. He had the ability to mix creative talent with an astute business sense while touching and nurturing every life in his path- whether it be person, animal or plant

.

