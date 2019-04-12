Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marvin Brody. View Sign

1926 - 2019

Marvin Brody of Delray Beach FL & Forest Hills NY was born in the Bronx on October 21,1926. He passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 10, 2019 at the age of 92. Husband of the late Corrine Brody. He is survived by his 2 sons Larry and Jeff; daughter-in-laws Beverly and Laura; grandchildren Sabrina, Thomas, Sean, and Amanda Brody and Gabrielle Cain; great granddaughter Felicia Cain.



'Big Marv' loved sports and singing growing up and he was an active tennis player until he was 87 years old. When he was of age, he enlisted in the Navy in 1944 and served his country in World War II. After the war, he met the love of his life Corrine Soyt at an engagement party of a mutual cousin who was related on both sides! Marvin and Corrine married a few years later in 1953. He settled into various jobs and found his niche as a linotype operator (printer) working for the NY Times newspaper for over 40 years. He held the position as Chairman of the Printers Union before playing a key role in the negotiations of the historic guaranteed lifetime contract for the printers union. At that time the NY Times introduced the computer terminal eliminating the middle men between the reporter to the printing press. The newly negotiated contract saved thousands of jobs. After retirement he spent time in Delray Beach and NY making new friends and refining his Tennis game. His life was dedicated to his family and he enjoyed celebrating events with his children and grandchildren.



Big Marv was still living at home and singing at 92, plus recently completed a memory book. Some of his last words were: 'Just remember me as a happy person who enjoyed the simple things in life'; 'Being with my family is so very important that there is not one thing that can beat it'; and 'I do the best I can every day, no matter what'…and he did!



