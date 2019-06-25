DRUCKER--Marvin. We mourn the June 1st passing of a long time leader, colleague and friend at the age of 90. Dr. Drucker graduated magna cum laude from the City University of New York and received his medical degree from The New York University College of Medicine. From 1965 - 2011 Marvin served in many staff and leadership positions in The Zucker Hillside Hospital Department of Psychiatry. He also served as Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at SUNY Stony Brook School of Medicine and The Albert Einstein School of Medicine. He was a dedicated, patient-centered, highly responsible and very knowledgeable clinician who helped thousands of patients and family members throughout his long career. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth, two sons Jonathan and David and five grandchildren to whom we offer our heartfelt condolences. The Zucker Hillside Hospital, Northwell Health