EISEMAN--Marvin. The partners, attorneys and staff of Golenbock Eiseman Assor Bell & Peskoe LLP acknowledge with great sorrow the passing of Marvin Eiseman, beloved father of our founding partner, David J. Eiseman. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his three sons, David, Marc and Jonathan, his daughters-in-law, Gloria, Ellori and Robin, his seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Marvin set an unparalleled example of devotion to his family and his community. His legacy is proudly continued by his children through the family's continued involvement in Jewish life and learning.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 22, 2019