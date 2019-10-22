MARVIN EISEMAN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARVIN EISEMAN.
Obituary
Send Flowers

EISEMAN--Marvin. The partners, attorneys and staff of Golenbock Eiseman Assor Bell & Peskoe LLP acknowledge with great sorrow the passing of Marvin Eiseman, beloved father of our founding partner, David J. Eiseman. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his three sons, David, Marc and Jonathan, his daughters-in-law, Gloria, Ellori and Robin, his seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Marvin set an unparalleled example of devotion to his family and his community. His legacy is proudly continued by his children through the family's continued involvement in Jewish life and learning.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.