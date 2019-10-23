EISEMAN--Marvin. Died on October 20, 2019. Married for 62 years to his loving wife, Harriet. He was the devoted father of David, Marc, and Jonathan, adoring grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a pillar of the Jewish Community of Bergen County, and was a founder of the Frisch School and the Jewish Home at Rockleigh, serving as President of both, in addition to Yavneh Academy. He will be profoundly missed by his family and the entire Jewish Community.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 23, 2019